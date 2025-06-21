Ranchi Diary | JMM likely to go it alone in Bihar Assembly polls

Days after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) was left out of two INDIA bloc meetings held recently to discuss seat-sharing for the upcoming Bihar Assembly polls, the party has decided to go it alone.

Party spokesperson Supriyo Bhattacharya has exuded confidence in the JMM’s ability to hold its own in the polls and stressed that it has its own identity. The party has also expressed dissatisfaction with the INDI alliance’s preparation for the polls, which are due later this year. The JMM has already identified 12 seats where it wants to field its candidates in Bihar Assembly polls.

Police to seek Google help for traffic updates

What’s worse than being stuck in a traffic snarl while heading for work or running late for a class? Luckily, some relief is in the offing. The Ranchi Police is set to have an audience with Google India on how to keep the public updated about the latest traffic and road conditions. All congestion points, road blockades and disturbances will be depicted on Google Maps to warn the motorists beforehand and avoid further snarl-ups. This is not the first initiative by cops to ease traffic woes. The Ranchi traffic police have also issued helpline numbers that commuters can call up or message to highlight the cause of snarl-ups across the city.

Now, cough up Rs 1,000 if found smoking in public

Have you non-smokers ever found yourself enjoying a pleasant day out when the acrid whiff of cigarette smoke spoilt your mood? Well, worry not. President Droupadi Murmu recently gave her assent to an amendment Bill passed four years ago in the Jharkhand Assembly, enhancing the fine for smoking cigarettes at a public place from a measly Rs 200 to Rs 1,000. The fivefold rise in the penalty is likely to deter even the most notorious public smokers. Notably, just a month before the Bill was passed, the state Cabinet had also cleared a proposal to ban hookah bars. The government had clarified that violators would face jail or a fine of up to Rs 1 lakh.