Sunderbans: Widowed by a tiger attack, but unwilling to give up

“My husband has passed away. But I’m still alive. So, why should I be made to suffer a life of hardships?” – When you hear this from a widow, does this signify her insensitivity? Or a loveless marriage? Or does this pent-up anger imply a deep-rooted deprivation–emotionally, socially…and legally?

Well, this is what Gita Mridha, 49, a resident of Rajat Jubilee of Lahiripurgraam (village) panchayat, in the Gosaba block of Sunderbans, had to say when asked about her journey for justice. But what is this justice for? Mridha and countless other widows of Sunderbans have been seeking their rightful dues i.e. ex gratia compensation for being ‘tiger widows’ i.e. losing their husbands to tiger attacks.

The Sundarbans, a labyrinthine archipelago of mangrove forests and 54 inhabited islands is home to 101 tigers, according to the 2022 Sundarban Tiger Reserve Report. Local livelihoods are intricately tied to the forests of Sundarbans. Fishermen, crab hunters, honey collectors, and shrimp cultivators venture into the dense mangrove forests for their daily catch, and face the constant threat of tiger attacks. This leaves behind a trail of tiger widows, who face immense social and economic hardships after their husband’s death.

February 14, 2012, Valentine's Day, irrevocably altered Gita Mridha's life. Her husband, a fish and crab hunter, with no plans to work that day, received a last-minute call to replace a sick fisherman. It was the last time she saw him. A tiger, pounced on him from behind the trees, throwing him into the river. From there, the tiger dragged him away. Mridha’s bright eyes, momentarily water as painful memories resurfaced. Although teary eyed, she was conscious enough to wipe them away as nearly 40-50 tiger widows had congregated for a meeting that day in Gosaba.