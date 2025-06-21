Tiger which killed two men in seven months tracked and sedated in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district

BHOPAL: A male tiger, which killed a youth in Seoni district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday afternoon, was successfully tracked and sedated 22 hours later in the jungles of the same district, also known as the land of the Jungle Book’s Mowgli.

The operation, aided by three patrolling elephants of the Pench Tiger Reserve, started at around 9 am. “The tiger was spotted at around 11.30 am in the forests located around 15 km from the Bawanthadi village, where it had killed the 18-year-old Sumit Pandre on Friday. Subsequently, the big cat was sedated using a tranquilizer dart,” the Pench Tiger Reserve’s deputy director Rajnish Singh told TNIE.

The male tiger aged around five had been active in the buffer zone of the Pench Tiger Reserve and the adjoining territorial forests since November 2023. It covered a long range of 150-200 square km.