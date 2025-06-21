Uttarakhand HC slams state over Kedarnath chopper crashes, demands concrete safety plan

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent spike in helicopter accidents during the sacred Char Dham Yatra, orally demanding the state government explain the recurring incidents and formulate a robust safety policy for chopper services.

This sharp judicial intervention comes as helicopter services to the revered Kedarnath shrine remain suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to adverse weather, leading to thousands of cancelled tickets.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, during a crucial hearing, questioned the state government over frequent helicopter crashes, seeking explanations for “what flaws exist or who is responsible for these incidents?”

Emphasising the paramount importance of pilgrim safety, the bench directed the government to establish a comprehensive and definitive policy for helicopter operations, particularly in the treacherous high-altitude regions of Char Dham.