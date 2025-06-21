Uttarakhand HC slams state over Kedarnath chopper crashes, demands concrete safety plan

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand High Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the recent spike in helicopter accidents during the sacred Char Dham Yatra, orally demanding the state government explain the recurring incidents and formulate a robust safety policy for chopper services.
This sharp judicial intervention comes as helicopter services to the revered Kedarnath shrine remain suspended for the sixth consecutive day due to adverse weather, leading to thousands of cancelled tickets.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice G. Narendar and Justice Alok Mehra, during a crucial hearing, questioned the state government over frequent helicopter crashes, seeking explanations for “what flaws exist or who is responsible for these incidents?”
Emphasising the paramount importance of pilgrim safety, the bench directed the government to establish a comprehensive and definitive policy for helicopter operations, particularly in the treacherous high-altitude regions of Char Dham.
The High Court highlighted the unique challenges of the Kedarnath Valley, a high Himalayan region known for its sudden and unpredictable weather shifts. It stressed the critical need for aviation companies to possess thorough knowledge of both mountain and plain weather patterns, as well as prevalent fog conditions.
“After rain, these areas often become dry, necessitating special caution during flight,” the court noted.
During the hearing, the state government informed the court of its decision to temporarily halt helicopter services on the Char Dham route, acknowledging the precarious situation and prioritising passenger safety. The High Court, while acknowledging this measure, reiterated its directive for the government to devise a “solid safety policy” to prevent the recurrence of such unfortunate incidents in the future.
Meanwhile, aviation sources confirmed that for the sixth consecutive day, helicopters from six different companies have been unable to take off for Kedarnath from various helipads.
This unprecedented halt has resulted in the cancellation of over 5,430 passenger tickets cumulatively over the past six days. With the imminent arrival of the monsoon season, all six helicopter companies are reportedly set to withdraw their operations from the Kedarnath Valley by Monday.
The current suspension follows a tragic accident on 15 June, when an Aryan Heli Aviation helicopter crashed, claiming seven lives, including the pilot. This incident prompted the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to immediately impose a two-day ban, which has since been extended due to persistent inclement weather. No helicopter has operated in the region since the crash.
Rahul Choubey, the Nodal Officer for Kedarnath Yatra helicopter services, confirmed the significant disruption, stating, “Due to the non-operation of helicopters, between 850 and 900 tickets are being cancelled daily.”
The High Court’s intervention underscores the urgent need for enhanced safety protocols to safeguard pilgrims undertaking one of India’s most challenging and revered spiritual journeys.