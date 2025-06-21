WBCPCR issues show-cause notice to BJP leader Amit Malviya for sharing a photo of a minor sexual assault victim on social media

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) has sent a show cause notice to BJP leader Amit Malviya, allegedly for revealing the identity of a deceased minor girl.

The body of the minor was recovered from her residence in Canning on June 16.

Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP’s IT cell and also the co-observer of the BJP in West Bengal, in his X handle, had stated that the minor girl was gang-raped and murdered.

He claimed in the social media post that girls were not safe in West Bengal. He also provided a blurred picture of the minor with the post.

WBCPCR Chairperson Tulika Das, mentioning this incident on his X handle, claimed that Malviya published the picture of the deceased minor, revealing the identity, a violation of Section 74 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

"We are not saying anything about his remark that a sexual assault was committed. We have sought a police report. He (BJP leader Amit Malviya) has provided the victims' picture. He has tried to blur it. But it is clear. That is why we have sent the show cause notice," Das added.

Meanwhile, Police said that the minor died after consuming something poisonous, and the autopsy report did not show any signs of sexual assault.

The police also filed a criminal case against the unidentified persons who had published the minor's pictures on social media.