Ahead of Polls, Bihar CM announces trust for Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham

PATNA: In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced the formation of a dedicated trust to accelerate the construction of the Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district.

The temple, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, will be developed on the lines of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with a vision to establish it as a prominent religious and tourist destination of national importance.

Speaking about the redevelopment project, Nitish Kumar said that the detailed design plan for the grand temple complex at Punaura Dham had been finalised. Sharing images of the proposed design on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated:

“I am very happy to inform you that the design of the grand temple and other structures for the holistic development of Jagat Janani Maa Janaki’s birthplace, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, is now ready. A trust has also been formed to expedite the construction work.”