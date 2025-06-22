Ahead of Polls, Bihar CM announces trust for Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham

PATNA: In a significant move ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday announced the formation of a dedicated trust to accelerate the construction of the Maa Janaki Temple at Punaura Dham in Sitamarhi district.
The temple, revered as the birthplace of Goddess Sita, will be developed on the lines of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, with a vision to establish it as a prominent religious and tourist destination of national importance.
Speaking about the redevelopment project, Nitish Kumar said that the detailed design plan for the grand temple complex at Punaura Dham had been finalised. Sharing images of the proposed design on social media platform X, the Chief Minister stated:
“I am very happy to inform you that the design of the grand temple and other structures for the holistic development of Jagat Janani Maa Janaki’s birthplace, Punaura Dham, Sitamarhi, is now ready. A trust has also been formed to expedite the construction work.”
The proposed plan includes a majestic 151-foot-high temple structure, broad walkways, and extensive green landscaping, aimed at enhancing both the spiritual and aesthetic experience for devotees.
Punaura Dham is considered the most sacred site after Janakpur in Nepal for followers of the Hindu faith, and holds deep religious significance as the birthplace of Maa Sita.
The development initiative gains additional significance in light of the consecration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year. Devotees from the Janaki Temple had participated by offering sacred gifts during the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in January 2024.
Reiterating his demand to the Centre, Nitish Kumar once again urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to expedite the completion of the Ram-Janaki Marg, which will connect Ayodhya and Sitamarhi. He also called for the introduction of a Vande Bharat train between the two spiritual centres.
The Bihar government has committed to acquiring nearly 50 acres of land surrounding the temple to facilitate the development project. Sufficient funds have already been allocated for the timely completion of the ambitious endeavour.