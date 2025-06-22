Ahmedabad plane crash: Crew member's mortal remains reach Manipur, thousands pay tributes

IMPHAL: Thousands of people lined up on both sides of the roads to pay tributes to Ahmedabad crash victim Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma, whose mortal remains were brought to Manipur on Sunday.

Sharma was an air crew member of the London-bound Air India flight AI 171 which crashed into a hostel complex in Ahmedabad's Meghaninagar moments after take-off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.39 pm on June 12, killing 270 people, including 241 on board. One passenger survived.

"The moment was profoundly moving ... She was received with deep dignity, solemn respect, and heartfelt sorrow by Team Imphal Airport, not merely as colleagues in uniform but as family in mourning -- united in silence and reverence.

"With bowed heads and heavy hearts, she was tenderly handed over to her family, friends, and loved ones, whose presence spoke volumes of the love they carry and the void her absence leaves behind," Imphal airport said in a post on Facebook.