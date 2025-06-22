Air India Dreamliner makes emergency landing in Riyadh after midair bomb threat, found to be a hoax

Air India confirmed the incident in an official statement: “Flight AI114 from Birmingham to Delhi on June 21 received a bomb threat and was consequently diverted to Riyadh, where it landed safely and completed all necessary security checks. All passengers were deplaned and are being provided with hotel accommodation.”

The airline expressed regret for the disruption caused. “The inconvenience caused to our passengers due to this unforeseen disruption is sincerely regretted. Alternative arrangements are being made to fly the passengers to their intended destinations,” it added.

This marks the second hoax bomb threat received by Air India in just ten days. On June 13, flight AI 379 from Thailand to New Delhi, carrying 156 passengers, was forced to return to Phuket after a bomb threat note was discovered on the lavatory wall just 20 minutes into the flight. That aircraft, an Airbus A320, was also found to be safe after emergency procedures were followed.