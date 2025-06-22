Bangladesh High Commissioner to meet Mamata Banerjee amid cultural row and border tensions

KOLKATA: Bangladesh High Commissioner to India, M. Riaz Hamidullah, is scheduled to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna, the state’s administrative headquarters, on Monday afternoon. The meeting carries diplomatic significance in light of recent tensions, including the vandalism of the historic Kachari House in Sirajganj, Bangladesh a site closely associated with Nobel Laureate Rabindranath Tagore.

Chief Minister Banerjee had earlier written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to engage with the Bangladesh government for a thorough investigation into the incident, which she termed a matter of international concern and cultural sensitivity.