CPI (Maoist) NR bureau terror revival case: NIA nabs one more accused from Delhi

NEW DELHI: The anti-terror federal probe agency NIA has arrested another key accused, identified as Vishal Singh, in connection with its probe into the CPI (Maoist) Northern Region Bureau (NRB) terror revival conspiracy, officials said on Sunday.

Following the arrest, the agency conducted a search at his residence in West Delhi and seized devices including hard drives, pen drives, mobile phones, and other incriminating material, they said.

Singh, originally from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh, has been found to be a member of the CPI (Maoist), the officials said, alleging that he had delivered a drone to leaders of the banned outfit in the Chhakarbanda/Panchrukhiya forest area of Bihar to further its violent anti-national activities.

“He had imparted technical training to other cadres of the CPI (Maoist) and had also attended meetings with its central committee members in the deep forest areas of Bihar in 2019,” a senior NIA official said.