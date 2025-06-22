DGCA issues revised safety guidelines for monsoon flying amid rising weather risks

Focus on Ice crystal icing and convective weather

For the first time, the DGCA has addressed the hazard of Ice Crystal Icing—a phenomenon associated with convective weather systems. “Pilots are advised to navigate around such areas laterally, rather than climbing or descending through them, in line with global best practices,” the circular states. Convective weather involves vertical air movement and can result in severe thunderstorms and other hazardous conditions.

Flight crews are urged to adopt a conservative approach in their decision-making. Early deviations from adverse weather are encouraged, with a recommended minimum lateral distance of 20 nautical miles upwind from convective activity. Flying beneath thunderstorm clouds is strongly discouraged due to heightened risks of wind shear, lightning, and hail.

Emphasis on In-Flight communication and vigilance

The DGCA has also stressed the importance of effective communication during adverse weather events. Prompt updates to passengers, cabin crew, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) are essential for safety and coordination. This includes pre-turbulence briefings and timely weather reporting to ATC.

With climate change contributing to increased operational unpredictability, pilots are urged to prioritise safety over punctuality. Commanders are encouraged to initiate diversions or air-turn-backs whenever conditions demand it.