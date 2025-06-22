DGCA issues revised safety guidelines for monsoon flying amid rising weather risks

NEW DELHI: In a bid to ensure safer flight operations during the monsoon season, India’s aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), has issued a revised circular outlining enhanced safety protocols for airlines and flight crew. The update comes in the wake of a serious weather-related incident involving IndiGo flight 6E 2142 from Delhi to Srinagar, which encountered a severe hailstorm mid-air last month. The aircraft, carrying 227 passengers, escaped with only damage to its nose cone, averting a major disaster.
The circular lays out detailed procedures for flight crew to follow when faced with adverse weather conditions such as severe turbulence, wind shear, icing, obstructive thunderstorms, or sudden deterioration in visibility. These include clear criteria for considering diversion, return, or rerouting of flights.
Focus on Ice crystal icing and convective weather
For the first time, the DGCA has addressed the hazard of Ice Crystal Icing—a phenomenon associated with convective weather systems. “Pilots are advised to navigate around such areas laterally, rather than climbing or descending through them, in line with global best practices,” the circular states. Convective weather involves vertical air movement and can result in severe thunderstorms and other hazardous conditions.
Flight crews are urged to adopt a conservative approach in their decision-making. Early deviations from adverse weather are encouraged, with a recommended minimum lateral distance of 20 nautical miles upwind from convective activity. Flying beneath thunderstorm clouds is strongly discouraged due to heightened risks of wind shear, lightning, and hail.
Emphasis on In-Flight communication and vigilance
The DGCA has also stressed the importance of effective communication during adverse weather events. Prompt updates to passengers, cabin crew, and Air Traffic Control (ATC) are essential for safety and coordination. This includes pre-turbulence briefings and timely weather reporting to ATC.
With climate change contributing to increased operational unpredictability, pilots are urged to prioritise safety over punctuality. Commanders are encouraged to initiate diversions or air-turn-backs whenever conditions demand it.
Visual illusion awareness and training
The revised guidelines highlight the risks of visual illusions during night operations, particularly in rain or on wet runways. Pilots are reminded to rely on instrument cross-checks during approach and landing to ensure accuracy.
To further strengthen preparedness, operators are being advised to include scenario-based training modules in simulator sessions. These sessions will focus on adverse weather decision-making and the application of Threat and Error Management (TEM) strategies.
Promoting a reporting culture
The value of timely and accurate Pilot Weather Reports (PIREPs) is reiterated, with operators encouraged to cultivate a strong reporting culture. Accurate in-flight weather updates enhance collective awareness and flight safety across the aviation sector.
The DGCA also underscores the importance of strict compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs), particularly those related to Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL), diversion protocols, and harmonised reporting practices.
“Operators are instructed to review and revise their internal procedures accordingly and ensure comprehensive dissemination and implementation across their organisations,” the circular concludes.
The revised guidelines apply to all scheduled and non-scheduled operators and all flight crew operating during pre-monsoon, monsoon, adverse weather conditions, and periods of turbulence.