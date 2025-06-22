DGCA launches comprehensive special audit to strengthen aviation safety

NEW DELHI: In a major move to enhance aviation safety across India, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a Comprehensive Special Audit covering the entire aviation ecosystem. The audit involves a thorough 360-degree evaluation of all key aviation stakeholders in the country.
Speaking to this reporter, DGCA chief Faiz Ahmed Kidwai said, “This Comprehensive Special Audit is a holistic evaluation of the entire aviation industry. It encompasses all primary aviation entities including scheduled, non-scheduled, and private operators; Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) organisations; Approved Training Organisations (ATOs); Flying Training Organisations (FTOs); Air Navigation Service Providers (AMSPs); Aerodrome Operators; and Ground Handling Agencies.”
In addition to the core operators, the audit will also assess technology providers, emergency response systems, supply chain networks, and even regulatory oversight bodies to ensure end-to-end safety and compliance.
A senior aviation official revealed that DGCA teams, along with airport security personnel, have already completed audits at Mumbai and Delhi airports. “We will be covering Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, among other major airports,” the official added. The audit findings, however, remain confidential.
Following the audit, all reviewed entities are required to submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to the DGCA within 15 days. “Non-compliance with the audit findings or failure to implement the CAP will lead to consequences, including financial penalties or even licence revocation,” Kidwai stated.
The DGCA’s intensified focus on comprehensive safety evaluation comes amid a push for higher standards in India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.