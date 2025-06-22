DGCA launches comprehensive special audit to strengthen aviation safety

In addition to the core operators, the audit will also assess technology providers, emergency response systems, supply chain networks, and even regulatory oversight bodies to ensure end-to-end safety and compliance.

A senior aviation official revealed that DGCA teams, along with airport security personnel, have already completed audits at Mumbai and Delhi airports. “We will be covering Bengaluru, Chennai, and Kolkata, among other major airports,” the official added. The audit findings, however, remain confidential.

Following the audit, all reviewed entities are required to submit a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) to the DGCA within 15 days. “Non-compliance with the audit findings or failure to implement the CAP will lead to consequences, including financial penalties or even licence revocation,” Kidwai stated.

The DGCA’s intensified focus on comprehensive safety evaluation comes amid a push for higher standards in India's rapidly expanding aviation sector.