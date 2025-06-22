Four killed, one injured as car rams into cement trailer in Dehradun

DEHRADUN: Four young men were killed and one critically injured in a horrific road accident at the Asharodi Checkpost in Dehradun in the wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Ankush, Vinay, and Paras from Sonipat district, and Naveen from Rohtak, all in Haryana. Ankit Kumar, from Jind, Haryana, sustained critical injuries and has been admitted to the hospital.

According to the police, the five youths were reportedly heading to Uttarakhand from Saharanpur when their car crashed onto a cement trailer. The impact of the collision was so severe that four occupants of the car died on the spot. The fifth occupant sustained critical injuries and was rushed to a hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, Clement Town Police Station SHO Mohan Singh said that they have initiated an inquiry into the incident, and are currently questioning the truck driver. Further action will be taken based on a complaint from the victim's family, he added.