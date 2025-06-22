Naxalites kill two villagers in Chhattisgarh ahead of Amit Shah's visit

BIJAPUR: Naxalites have killed two villagers in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district, police said on Sunday.

The police in a statement said they have received information that two innocent villagers were brutally murdered by Naxalites in Sendrabor and Aempur villages under the Pamed police station area.

The police were verifying the information, the release said without specifying any reason behind the killings and when the crime took place.

The incident comes ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Chhattisgarh.

Shah will reach Raipur on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit to the state.

On June 17, three villagers, including a 13-year-old boy, were strangled to death by Naxalites using a rope in their native Peddakorma Bijapur village of Bijapur district.

Two of the three deceased were relatives of senior Maoist cadre Dinesh Modiyam, who surrendered before police in March this year, an official earlier said.