Northern Commissioner of Railway Safety terms chief's order to share draft of inquiry 'unlawful'

NEW DELHI: The Commissioner of Railway Safety from the Northern Circle has recently refused to comply with an order of its head, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety, pertaining to the submitting of train accidents' draft inquiry report before issuing a preliminary investigation report.

The Commissioner of Railway Safety (CRS), Northern Circle, has also termed the Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety's (CCRS) circular "contrary to the law."

When contacted, the CCRS Janak Kumar Garg's office said that the direction was first issued in 2012 to all CRS asking them to share the draft inquiry report of the first three accidents to help them understand the format in which the investigation reports should be compiled.

"The order was issued in accordance with the Railway Act 1989," Garg's office said.