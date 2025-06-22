18 students from southern states among 602 brought back from Iran as Operation Sindhu scales up

NEW DELHI: For the first time, 18 students from the southern states figured in the repatriation flights which brought back Indians from war-torn Iran.

Sunday witnessed two flights arriving from Mashhad City in North Eastern Iran via Mahan Air with the highest number of 602 students reaching New Delhi. This brings the number of Indians evacuated from Iran to 1719, which includes 184 pilgrims.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is facilitating the evacuation operations under 'Operation Sindhu' launched on June 19. Iran’s private airline, Mahan Air, has been bringing the students to New Delhi after Iran opened up its airspace for these flights on Friday (June 20).

An official said, “For the first time on Sunday, we had students from the Southern States reaching Delhi. In the first flight with 311 students which reached Indira Gandhi International Airport at 4 pm, we had 8 students from Karnataka and one from Kerala. In the second flight which will land by 11.30 pm, two students from Telangana and four from Karnataka are arriving.”