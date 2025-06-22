Punjab Police arrest Indian army soldier and associate in expanding ISI espionage network

CHANDIGARH: With the arrest of two more individuals for alleged espionage activities linked to Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the total number of arrests made by the Punjab Police in such cases has risen to 12. Among the latest arrests are an Indian Army personnel and his associate, both suspected of passing sensitive military information to ISI handlers.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav stated that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji, a resident of Dhariwal in Amritsar currently serving in the Indian Army and posted in Jammu and his associate Sahil Masih alias Shali, also from Dhariwal.

According to the preliminary investigation, Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan's ISI and allegedly shared classified information using pen drives and discs. The ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed. Two mobile phones containing virtual numbers, reportedly used to communicate with ISI operatives, have been recovered from the possession of the accused. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.