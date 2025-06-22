Punjab Police book IAS officer, husband for attempted murder; gunman arrested

CHANDIGARH: Punjab IAS officer Babita Kaler, husband Stephen Kaler, and gunman Shubh Karan Singh have been booked by the Punjab Police on charges of attempt to murder; the gunman has been arrested.

As per the complaint given to the police, the gunman shot at and injured the manager of an industrial house following a dispute over the dumping of sand onto a vacant plot adjacent to the Kalers' house in Chhoti Baradari area of Jalandhar.

The manager, Harpreet Singh, was shot in the thigh and later admitted to the civil hospital, sources said.

On Saturday, a case was registered against the three persons under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt) and 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) of the BNS and Arms Act.

One Lakhbir Singh said, based on the plot owner's direction, the workers had started dumping sand to fill the land. However, the immediate neighbours--the IAS officer and her husband--asked them to stop the work and started misbehaving with the workers.

"In the scuffle, Kaler’s gunman opened fire," he alleged.