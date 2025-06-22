Railway security under scanner as intelligence bureau flags terror threats and calls for urgent safeguards
NEW DELHI: Many sensitive railway installations across the country remain vulnerable to terrorist threats, according to a critical presentation made by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the 6th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs. The conference, held under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), concluded on Sunday and saw the participation of GRP chiefs from various states and Union Territories, with a primary focus on enhancing the security of India’s extensive rail network.
A media statement from Indian Railways revealed that the IB’s presentation underscored the urgent need for comprehensive vulnerability assessments and the implementation of robust security protocols to protect critical railway infrastructure from potential terror threats.
GRP leaders at the conference called for a coordinated approach to address the rise in criminal activity on the railways and to bolster inter-agency mechanisms for safeguarding millions of passengers who rely on the network daily.
One of the key outcomes of the conference was a renewed emphasis on passenger awareness campaigns to educate travellers about common scams and theft tactics used by criminals. The high-level event, chaired by RPF Director General Manoj Yadava, was attended by DGPs, ADGPs, and senior GRP officials, along with Ministry of Railways representatives.
Discussions centred around enhancing intelligence-sharing, developing joint operational strategies, and fine-tuning coordination among different enforcement bodies to tackle evolving criminal tactics. A significant resolution passed at the conference involved converting complaints of passenger property theft lodged on the Rail Madad portal into formal FIRs, with the aim of improving detection rates and deterring repeat offenders.
To dismantle organised interstate criminal networks, the conference advocated for proactive surveillance, coordinated interstate operations, and the use of technology-driven solutions such as Facial Recognition Systems.
The participants also stressed the importance of a unified response system among GRP units across states and UTs to eliminate jurisdictional loopholes that are often exploited by offenders.
Special attention was given to the worrying increase in crimes against women passengers. Measures discussed included intensified patrolling, installation of CCTV cameras at stations and in coaches, and the wider deployment of Meri Saheli teams to boost women’s safety on trains.
Additionally, there were deliberations on curbing drug trafficking and smuggling activities through the misuse of railway premises, with recommendations for increased vigilance and real-time intelligence sharing.
Child safety was another major area of concern. The conference discussed strategies for the early identification, rescue, and rehabilitation of vulnerable children being trafficked or exploited on railway premises.
In his concluding address, DG RPF Manoj Yadava stated, “Crime control on the vast Indian Railways is not the responsibility of any single agency but a collective mission that demands synergy, coordination and shared intelligence.”
He added, “The resolve shown by GRP and RPF leadership across the nation today assures our commitment to making railway travel safer, more secure, and free from the threat of criminal elements. We stand united in our effort to protect every passenger, every child, and every corner of our railway network from harm.”
The conference reaffirmed the joint commitment of the RPF and GRP to transform Indian Railways into a zero-tolerance zone for crime, reinforcing its status as the nation’s lifeline.