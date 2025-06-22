Railway security under scanner as intelligence bureau flags terror threats and calls for urgent safeguards

NEW DELHI: Many sensitive railway installations across the country remain vulnerable to terrorist threats, according to a critical presentation made by the Intelligence Bureau (IB) at the 6th All India Conference of Government Railway Police (GRP) Chiefs. The conference, held under the aegis of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), concluded on Sunday and saw the participation of GRP chiefs from various states and Union Territories, with a primary focus on enhancing the security of India’s extensive rail network.

A media statement from Indian Railways revealed that the IB’s presentation underscored the urgent need for comprehensive vulnerability assessments and the implementation of robust security protocols to protect critical railway infrastructure from potential terror threats.

GRP leaders at the conference called for a coordinated approach to address the rise in criminal activity on the railways and to bolster inter-agency mechanisms for safeguarding millions of passengers who rely on the network daily.

One of the key outcomes of the conference was a renewed emphasis on passenger awareness campaigns to educate travellers about common scams and theft tactics used by criminals. The high-level event, chaired by RPF Director General Manoj Yadava, was attended by DGPs, ADGPs, and senior GRP officials, along with Ministry of Railways representatives.