Turkish PX5 pistols dropped via drones from Pakistan, turning into 'weapon of choice' for criminals in Punjab

The Amritsar Commissionerate Police dismantled a Pakistan-backed Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terror module being operated by UK-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu with the arrest of a local operative.

They also recovered six sophisticated foreign-made pistols from his possession.

Director General of Police, Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the arrested accused has been identified as Onkar Singh alias Nawab, a resident of Jalalusma village in Amritsar.

The weapons, smuggled via drones from across the Indo-Pak border, include four 9 mm Glock pistols and two .30 bore PX5 pistols.

Yadav said that the foreign-based handler Dharam Singh alias Dharma Sandhu, who has been operating the terror module, is a close associate of Pak-based terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda.

Further investigations is underway to establish forward and backward linkages in the case and unearth the broader network, he said.

Sharing operation details, Amritsar Police Commissioner Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said.

"The accused disclosed during interrogation that the weapons were delivered via drones and were meant for disruptive activities," he added.

He said that preliminary investigations revealed the accused was part of a sleeper cell activated by foreign-based handlers to destabilise the state.

"The weapons were to be distributed among local operatives to execute targeted killings and terror activities in the State," he said. A case was also registered on June 21 under section 25 of the Arms Act at Police Station Maqboolpura in Amritsar.

In a separate operation on June 21, the Amritsar Rural Police intercepted a separate consignment from Lopoke village, as Lovepreet Singh alias Love and Balwinder Singh alias Bobby were arrested and one PX5 (.30 bore) pistol, 6.15 kg of heroin and Rs 10,000 in suspected narco-funds were recovered from them. A case was registered at the Lopoke police station.

While earlier this month, eight foreign-made weapons, including four PX5 pistols made in Turkey, were recovered on June 5 from Sukhchain Singh of Daoke and Jugraj Singh of Bhakna Kalan by the Amritsar police as the two alleged accused. These weapons were allegedly dropped by a drone sent by a Pakistan-based handler, Noor.