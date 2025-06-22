Punjab Police arrest two persons allegedly involved in espionage activities linked to ISI

CHANDIGARH: With two individuals allegedly involved in espionage activities linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan been apprehended by the Punjab Police on June 22, 12 persons have been arrested in the State on such charges so far.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan's ISI and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed," Yadav said.

"Two mobile phones used to communicate with ISI operatives had been seized. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.’’

Sources said that the list of arrested alleged 'spies' includes Gagandeep Singh from Mohalla Roudpur, Tarn Taran, who was arrested on June 3 and Jasbir Singh alias Jaan Mahal from Mahlan village in Ropar who was taken into custody on June 4.

Jasbir was allegedly a close aide of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested by Haryana Police.