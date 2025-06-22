Punjab Police arrest two persons allegedly involved in espionage activities linked to ISI
CHANDIGARH: With two individuals allegedly involved in espionage activities linked to the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of Pakistan been apprehended by the Punjab Police on June 22, 12 persons have been arrested in the State on such charges so far.
Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said that the accused have been identified as Gurpreet Singh alias Gopy Foji and Sahil Masih alias Shali.
"Preliminary investigation revealed that Gurpreet Singh was in direct contact with operatives of Pakistan's ISI and was suspected of sharing sensitive and confidential information via pen drives. The key ISI handler involved in the case has been identified as Rana Javed," Yadav said.
"Two mobile phones used to communicate with ISI operatives had been seized. Investigations are underway to dismantle the broader espionage-terror network and identify all collaborators.’’
Sources said that the list of arrested alleged 'spies' includes Gagandeep Singh from Mohalla Roudpur, Tarn Taran, who was arrested on June 3 and Jasbir Singh alias Jaan Mahal from Mahlan village in Ropar who was taken into custody on June 4.
Jasbir was allegedly a close aide of Haryana-based YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra who was arrested by Haryana Police.
Earlier, on May 11, the Punjab Police had arrested a 31-year-old woman, Guzala, and her associate, Yameen Mohammad, from Malerkotla for allegedly aiding a Pakistani official posted at the High Commission in Delhi.
Police said the two were part of a broader espionage network operating in the region. On May 12, Neeraj Kumar, a 28-year-old salesman from Pathankot, was arrested for allegedly issuing SIM cards to unauthorised individuals using fraudulent documentation.
On May 13, Raqeeb Khan from Roorkee in Uttarakhand, who had been working as a tailor in a shop inside Bathinda Cantonment for the past two years, was arrested for allegedly spying for the neighbouring country.
Raqeeb was the second civilian linked to espionage from the location, the first being Sunil Kumar, a cobbler and native of Samastipur, Bihar. He was arrested on April 29.
Kumar had been working at the Bathinda Cantonment since 2017 and had lived in Dhobiana Basti for over a decade. His brother and uncle are also cobblers in the same area.
On May 3, two men, Palak Sher Masih and Suraj Masih, were arrested in Amritsar for allegedly photographing and sharing sensitive details of army cantonments and airbases.
Sources confirmed that all of the arrested individuals were allegedly in constant contact with the ISI and passed information to the enemy. The details included information about troop movements and key strategic locations in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir.