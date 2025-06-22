Two sanitation workers die after inhaling poisonous gas in Uttar Pradesh

MATHURA: Two sanitation workers died after inhaling poisonous gas while cleaning a sewer tank of a guest house in Vrindavan city, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening and the contractor has been detained, police outpost in-charge Kulveer Singh said.

Two workers fell unconscious after inhaling the gas and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Family members of the deceased created ruckus in the hospital and were pacified after officials assured them of proper compensation.

Singh said the deceased have been identified as Narendra (38) and Chhotelal (40).

Eyewitnesses have told police that both the labourers descended into the sewer tank without any safety equipment.