AAP's Sanjeev Arora retains Ludhiana (West) assembly seat in Punjab; set to become cabinet minister

CHANDIGARH: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) retained the Ludhiana (West) assembly seat.

In the by-polls, results for which were declared on Monday, party candidate Sanjeev Arora won by a margin of 10,637 votes. He polled 35, 179 votes as against the 24, 542 votes polled by his nearest Congress rival Bharat Bhushan Ashu. The BJP candidate Jivan Gupta came third with 20,323 votes. The Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Parupkar Singh Ghuman came a poor fourth.

With this victory, Arora is all set to become a cabinet minister. The cabinet expansion is expected to happen soon. The Rajya Sabha seat vacated by him might go to a top AAP leader.

It has to be seen whether AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal or his former Deputy Manish Sisodia, both of whom have largely been out of the spotlight since losing the Delhi assembly elections earlier this year, will be nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

As opposition leaders had been claiming that the bypoll was engineered to facilitate either Kejriwal or Sisodia's entry into the upper house of parliament, a presumption the AAP has denied so far. Nonetheless, Arora’s resignation from the Rajya Sabha will trigger a vacancy, giving the AAP window to manoeuvre.

Meanwhile, speculations are rife now that at least one sitting cabinet minister might be asked to step down and there will be a reshuffle in the state cabinet.

The byelection victory has come as a morale booster for the AAP which lost the Delhi Assembly elections in February earlier this year.

The AAP threw its entire weight behind the campaign with the party’s national leadership led by AAP National Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and former Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain campaigning for the party candidate. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his wife, Dr Gurpreet Kaur Mann also campaigned extensively for Sanjeev Arora.

Being a first time contestant, Arora didn't carry any political baggage like Congress candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Arora had consistently raised local issues in Parliament, including pending National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) projects and the need for more seats in private medical colleges. He also funded various local development projects through his MPLADS funds, focused on schools, colleges, and civic infrastructure. His candidature was declared in February which gave him a good head start.