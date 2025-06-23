'Technical issue': Air India Express flight to Jammu returns to Delhi without landing; alternative aircraft arranged

An Air India Express flight from Delhi to Srinagar via Jammu returned to its origin airport before landing here on Monday afternoon, officials said.

A technical issue has been cited as the reason for the return of the flight to Delhi.

The flight circled the airport multiple times before returning to the national capital, a report said.

The officials said that the flight IX-2564 was supposed to land in Jammu around noon before leaving for Srinagar, but it hovered over the Jammu airport for sometime before its pilot decided to return to Delhi without landing.

According to reports, the runway was clear for landing, but the pilot announced that the flight would not be landing and instead would return to Delhi.