Air India Express Jaipur-Dubai flight cancelled after cockpit fault detected moments before take-off

JAIPUR: Barely a week after the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, an Air India Express flight from Jaipur to Dubai was cancelled at the last moment on Monday due to a technical fault detected in the cockpit just before take-off.

The 189-seater Boeing 737 Max 800, operating as flight IX 195, was preparing for departure with 130 passengers on board. The flight, originally scheduled to take off at 5:30 am, had reached the taxiway by 6:00 am running approximately 30 minutes behind schedule.

However, just before take-off at around 6:05 am, the pilot identified a technical snag. He promptly informed Air Traffic Control and brought the aircraft back to the apron from the runway area. According to sources at Jaipur Airport, the pilot twice attempted to take the aircraft to the runway before ultimately deciding at 6:30 am that it was unfit to fly.