Bihar family at wits' end as engineer goes missing in Iran, urges authorities to trace him

PATNA: A 25-year-old engineer from Bihar has gone missing in Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.

The missing youth, identified as Siraj Ali Ansari, is a resident of Ramapali village in Siwan district.

The victim’s father Hazrat Ali said that his son worked as a quality control engineer in a petroleum company and was posted in Iran. “We have contacted the authorities concerned to trace the whereabouts of my son,” he told this reporter over the phone.

Hazrat said that Siraj had gone to Iran on June 9. “He informed the family after reaching Iran but soon after reaching there the conflict started,” he said, adding that there has been no information about his present location.

The family got anxious after repeated attempts to contact Siraj over the phone failed. “Siraj last spoke to the family around 2 pm on June 17. Since then, there has been no communication with him,” the hapless father lamented.