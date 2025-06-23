Bihar family at wits' end as engineer goes missing in Iran, urges authorities to trace him

PATNA: A 25-year-old engineer from Bihar has gone missing in Iran amid the ongoing conflict with Israel.
The missing youth, identified as Siraj Ali Ansari, is a resident of Ramapali village in Siwan district.
The victim’s father Hazrat Ali said that his son worked as a quality control engineer in a petroleum company and was posted in Iran. “We have contacted the authorities concerned to trace the whereabouts of my son,” he told this reporter over the phone.
Hazrat said that Siraj had gone to Iran on June 9. “He informed the family after reaching Iran but soon after reaching there the conflict started,” he said, adding that there has been no information about his present location.
The family got anxious after repeated attempts to contact Siraj over the phone failed. “Siraj last spoke to the family around 2 pm on June 17. Since then, there has been no communication with him,” the hapless father lamented.
Hazrat Ali said that when Siraj spoke over the phone on June 17, he said that he was safe and there was nothing to worry. However, bombing started later at some places, a few kilometres from the place he was staying, he added.
The family submitted a written complaint to the district administration on June 21, seeking its intervention. Hazrat Ali said, “The family has written to Siwan district magistrate Aditya Prakash, seeking his intervention in safe return of Siraj. The DM has assured all possible help to the family from the district administration.”
When contacted, district magistrate Aditya Prakash said the district administration has collected relevant information from the family and necessary action has been initiated. “Officials are in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure the safe return of Siraj,” he added.
Siraj’s uncles—Akhtar Ali Ansari and Shakeel Ahmad Ansari—said they hoped for a positive response from the Union government on the matter. “The district administration is cooperating with the family, and we are hopeful of Siraj’s safe return,” said Akhtar Ali Ansari.
He said Siraj is unmarried and the eldest among two brothers and one sister. “Siraj is the sole bread winner in the family. His disappearance has left the entire family in a state of shock,” he added.