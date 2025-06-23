Class IV girl killed in bomb blast in West Bengal's Kaliganj; CM urges strict police action

KOLKATA: In a post-poll incident in Kaliganj, Nadia district of West Bengal, a Class IV student was killed in a bomb explosion allegedly triggered by Trinamool Congress-backed miscreants. The incident took place shortly before the official announcement of Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed's victory in the Kaliganj Assembly bypoll.

Tamanna Khatun was on her way home in the Melendi area when splinters from a crude bomb, reportedly hurled during a victory celebration, struck her. She was immediately rushed to a nearby health centre but succumbed to her injuries.

“I was returning home with my son and daughter when a group of people suddenly appeared and hurled a bomb, which killed my daughter,” the mother said. She added, “We have been voting for the CPM since my father's time. We are not politically active.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that the police would take strict legal action against those responsible. She extended her condolences to the grieving family and said that the administration would act decisively.