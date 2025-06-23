CM Yogi ensures admission of five-year-old within four hours of request

Seated in front of the CM, Vachi said, “I want to go to school, please help me get admission.” Amused by her honesty, Yogi playfully asked, “Which class? Should we put you in 10th or 11th?”

To which she promptly replied, “I will be just starting now.”

The CM then handed her application to Home Secretary Sanjay Prasad, directing him to ensure her admission without delay. Acting swiftly on his orders, officials secured her a place in the nursery class of a top-tier Moradabad school.

While the interaction with Vachi stood out as a heartwarming moment, the Janata Darshan saw hundreds of people from across Uttar Pradesh present their grievances ranging from land and property disputes to issues involving the police and local authorities.

CM Yogi personally listened to each case and instructed officials to act promptly. He warned that negligence particularly in revenue or land-related matters would not be tolerated, and insisted on quick redressal.

The Chief Minister reiterated that public service must remain the government’s top priority, and urged officials to handle every complaint with honesty and sensitivity to maintain public trust in the administration.