Family conducts daughter's 'shradh' for marrying man of different faith in WB's Nadia

KALYANI: The family of a young woman, who eloped and married a man of a different religion, performed the 'shradh' ceremony of their living daughter in West Bengal's Nadia district.

The college student's family said the 'shradh' was held as she brought dishonour to the members and she is "dead" to them.

The ritual was conducted 12 days after she eloped with the man and married him elsewhere.

"She is as good as dead to us. We had arranged her marriage but she did not even want to listen to us. She brought disrepute by leaving us in this way. Enough is enough," her uncle Somnath Biswas told reporters on Sunday.

All rituals of 'shradh' were followed including tonsuring of heads.

A garlanded photo of the woman was also placed where the priest conducted the ceremony.

"We have also burnt all her personal belongings," her mother said.