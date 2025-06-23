Four BJP MLAs suspended from West Bengal Assembly

On Monday morning, the uproar began in the House after BJP MLAs objected to the expunging of remarks made by Ashok Lahiri, an economist and a BJP MLA from Balurghat, during discussions on a bill on Thursday in the Assembly.

During the Mention Hour, Lahiri requested the Speaker, citing rules, that his speech should not be expunged from the records of the House proceedings. Then Chief Opposition Whip Ghosh raised to speak on the issue, but was not allowed.

In protest, BJP MLAs tore papers and threw them into the air. The Trinamool Congress MLAs present in the House started shouting in response.

The Speaker warned the protesting BJP MLAs, but they did not relent. Later, the Speaker suspended four BJP MLAs after a privilege motion moved by West Bengal Parliamentary Affairs Minister Sobhandeb Chattopadhyay.

The Speaker subsequently ordered the Marshal to remove the protesting MLAs from the House. During scuffle with the security persons in the House Ghosh fell on the floor. The BJP alleged that his spectacles were broken. BJP MLA Mihir Goswami was removed forcefully from the House by the security persons.