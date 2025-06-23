Govt forms empowered panel to set standards, certification for ropeways

NEW DELHI: THE Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has constituted an empowered committee to develop standards and certification systems for ropeways and allied components. The ‘national framework for technical codes, certifications, commissioning and safety audits’ of ropeways to be devised by the committee aims to provide a structured approach to managing risks, verifying adherence to standards and reglations, and preventing untoward incidents or failures.

With the ropeway sector growing rapidly, officials said it is essential to create an institutional framework to coordinate technical standards and collaboration between state and Union territory governments; focusing primarily on ensuring public safety.

The panel – Empowered Committee for Ropeways Technical Evaluation, Certification and Safety (EC-Rope-TECS) – will be headed by Director General (Road Development and Special Secretary) and comprise Chief Engineer, MoRTH, head of the department of the bureau of Indian standards dealing with ropeway systems and allied infrastructure, and technical representatives from states or UTs with significant experience in implementation of ropeway systems, as members.