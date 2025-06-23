GPS spoofing in border area forces Delhi to Jammu flight to return after reaching destination

NEW DELHI: In a rare instance, suspected spoofing of the Global Positioning System (GPS) in India’s borders forced an Air India Express flight carrying 160 passengers from Delhi to Jammu on Monday to return to the Indira Gandhi International Airport after reaching its destination.

The aircraft is reported to have made multiple rounds of circling over the Jammu airspace before returning to Delhi. An alternate flight was arranged from Delhi nearly six hours later, and the flyers reached Jammu well beyond the schedule.

Spoofing is a technique that involves deliberate tampering with the GPS signals, which are crucial for pilots to navigate the aircraft. This malicious act ends up guiding them to false locations.