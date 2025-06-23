Himachal seeks 12 per cent free power from BBMB projects

CHANDIGARH: The on-going controversy between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) further intensified as the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh staked claim for its share of power from BBMB projects. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding for 12 per cent of free power from all BBMB projects.
In his letter, the CM pointed out that while all the hydro power projects approved by the state government are providing free power, BBMB projects are not contributing any free power to the state, despite the fact that Himachal's hydro power potential was used by BBMB projects.
He wrote, "The State has suffered and did not get its due. This historical wrong can be corrected now with your intervention by providing 12 per cent free power from BBMB projects to Himachal Pradesh."
In a separate letter to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM has urged to direct SJVNL to provide one per cent additional free power over and above the free power from Nathpa Jhakri Power Project for the Local Area Development Fund on the analogy of Rampur Power Project of SJVNL in the larger interest of affected families by the project.
Sukhu has also requested the Union Power Minister to ensure representation to Himachal Pradesh in the BBMB by appointing a whole time member from Himachal. In the letter, he said that despite repeated requests at various levels, the State has not received its rightful representation as a whole time member in the BBMB.
He has also written a letter to his Haryana counterpart Nayab Singh Saini, stating that Haryana shall convey in writing for giving consent to provide BBMB energy arrears of his share with six percent interest before the next date of hearing.
Haryana along with Punjab share energy arrears of 13066 million units from November, 1966 to October, 2011 as on October 31, 2011 from BBMB, which can be given over a period of 15 years to Himachal Pradesh at the rate of 871 million units per year.
He said, "A resolution on this matter would enable both our states to move forward on the projects in pipeline and also projects under consideration to address the needs of Haryana."
A few days back Sukhu demanded for the appointment of a permanent member from the state to the BBMB. He said this after meeting with Union Minister for Power Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi and asserted that despite being a key contributor to the country’s hydropower generation, Himachal Pradesh remains underrepresented in critical decision-making platforms like the BBMB.