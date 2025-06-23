Himachal seeks 12 per cent free power from BBMB projects

CHANDIGARH: The on-going controversy between Punjab and Haryana over water-sharing from the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) further intensified as the neighbouring Himachal Pradesh staked claim for its share of power from BBMB projects. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding for 12 per cent of free power from all BBMB projects.

In his letter, the CM pointed out that while all the hydro power projects approved by the state government are providing free power, BBMB projects are not contributing any free power to the state, despite the fact that Himachal's hydro power potential was used by BBMB projects.

He wrote, "The State has suffered and did not get its due. This historical wrong can be corrected now with your intervention by providing 12 per cent free power from BBMB projects to Himachal Pradesh."

In a separate letter to Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the CM has urged to direct SJVNL to provide one per cent additional free power over and above the free power from Nathpa Jhakri Power Project for the Local Area Development Fund on the analogy of Rampur Power Project of SJVNL in the larger interest of affected families by the project.