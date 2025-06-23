In Rajasthan IAS transfer list, officer removed on bribery charges gets new responsibility

JAIPUR: In a major administrative reshuffle in Rajasthan, the Bhajan Lal government has transferred 62 IAS officers late on Sunday night. The transfer list issued by the Personnel Department contains the names of many IAS officers who were stuck in the same post for years, including some who had been given responsibility in that department during the Gehlot government. In the list, 21 IAS officers have been given additional charge, while collectors and magistrates of many districts have also been changed.

The most shocking name in this long-awaited transfer list is that of Hanuman Mal Dhaka, an IAS officer who last year, was accused of demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in a land conversion case. The ACB had arrested him but now Dhaka, who was removed on bribery charges, has been given a new responsibility. The Bhajan government had APO-ed him in the bribery case, but the Personnel Department has now posted him as Director, Departmental Investigation.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) had registered a case against the then District Collector of Dudu Hanuman Mal Dhaka, and Halka Patwari Hansraj for demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh in exchange for land conversion. The ACB had raided the Dak Bungalow in Dudu and the Tehsil office. However, the bribe amount was not taken after they realised that the ACB had caught on. But the ACB verification made it clear that Hanuman Mal and the Patwari had demanded the bribe.