India expresses deep concern at IAEA over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, military escalation

NEW DELHI: India has expressed deep concern over the recent attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, highlighting the serious risks such incidents pose to regional stability, public health, and environmental safety.
The concern was voiced during a special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, where India called for urgent attention to the matter.
India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva and the IAEA, Shambhu S. Kumaran, expressed the country’s “deep concern over recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.”
According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Austria, the envoy said that ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment.
India urged the International Atomic Energy Agency to keep member states regularly informed about the extent of damage to Iranian facilities and to report on any radiation-related risks stemming from the attacks.
The statement also called on all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint to prevent further escalation that could jeopardize nuclear safety. India reaffirmed its willingness to extend all possible support to efforts aimed at safeguarding nuclear facilities in the region.
The meeting was convened amid growing international alarm over reported missile and drone strikes targeting sensitive nuclear infrastructure in Iran, prompting calls for de-escalation and reinforced protective measures.