India expresses deep concern at IAEA over attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, military escalation

NEW DELHI: India has expressed deep concern over the recent attacks on nuclear facilities in Iran, highlighting the serious risks such incidents pose to regional stability, public health, and environmental safety.

The concern was voiced during a special meeting of the International Atomic Energy Agency Board of Governors, where India called for urgent attention to the matter.

India’s Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva and the IAEA, Shambhu S. Kumaran, expressed the country’s “deep concern over recent escalation of the situation in the Middle East, including the attacks on several nuclear facilities in Iran.”

According to a statement issued by the Indian Embassy in Austria, the envoy said that ensuring the safety and security of nuclear facilities is a high priority, keeping in mind the possible consequences of such attacks for public health and the environment.