Indian Army to get over four lakh close-quarter battle carbines

NEW DELHI: The Indian Army’s search for the close-quarter battle weapon has culminated with the emergence of DRDO and Bharat Forge, an indigenous Private manufacturer, as the Lowest (L1) among the bidders for the project.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Monday said on X, “Significantly boosting #atmanirbharta in critical technology, 5.56×45 mm CQB Carbine, designed and developed by Armament Research and Development Establishment(ARDE), DRDO selected as L1 in Indian Army Request for Proposal (RFP)”.

As per the Acceptance of Necessity note issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) in 2022 there is a requirement of 4,25,213 units of 5.56 x 45mm CQB Carbine. It is to be procured under the category ‘Buy (Indian)’.