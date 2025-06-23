Infighting costs Congress dearly in Ludhiana (West) bypoll, BJP's momentum stalls, SAD hits another low

CHANDIGARH: The infighting and factionalism within the Congress appear to have cost the party’s candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu dearly in the Ludhiana (West) assembly bypoll. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were noticeably absent from the campaign.

Despite Ashu’s aggressive campaign efforts, he only managed to get 24,542 votes in this bypoll -- a 27.22 per cent vote share, which is less than the 28.06 per cent vote share he got in the last elections when he got around 32,000 votes. Thus the grand old party’s voter base in Ludhiana (West) seems to have eroded considerably.

A visible rift between Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring and Ashu hurt the party’s campaign. Warring’s absence from key events including Ashu’s road show underlined the internal divisions. These differences within the state leadership severely damaged his winning prospects. In fact, Ashu ensured top leadership stayed away from his campaign trail. With both Warring and Bajwa noticeably absent from the campaigning, the party was led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MLAs Rana Gurjeet and Pargat Singh.

The faction-ridden Congress lost momentum during the crucial final stages. In a closed door meeting at the PPCC office where senior leaders including the party's Punjab in-charge and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel were present, the lack of involvement of the state leadership in the campaign was flagged. Baghel too appeared in Ludhiana only a day before canvassing ended. Earlier, he was present when Ashu filed his nomination papers.