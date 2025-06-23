Infighting costs Congress dearly in Ludhiana (West) bypoll, BJP's momentum stalls, SAD hits another low

CHANDIGARH: The infighting and factionalism within the Congress appear to have cost the party’s candidate Bharat Bhushan Ashu dearly in the Ludhiana (West) assembly bypoll. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and leader of opposition Partap Singh Bajwa were noticeably absent from the campaign.
Despite Ashu’s aggressive campaign efforts, he only managed to get 24,542 votes in this bypoll -- a 27.22 per cent vote share, which is less than the 28.06 per cent vote share he got in the last elections when he got around 32,000 votes. Thus the grand old party’s voter base in Ludhiana (West) seems to have eroded considerably.
A visible rift between Punjab Congress president Amarinder Raja Warring and Ashu hurt the party’s campaign. Warring’s absence from key events including Ashu’s road show underlined the internal divisions. These differences within the state leadership severely damaged his winning prospects. In fact, Ashu ensured top leadership stayed away from his campaign trail. With both Warring and Bajwa noticeably absent from the campaigning, the party was led by former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and MLAs Rana Gurjeet and Pargat Singh.
The faction-ridden Congress lost momentum during the crucial final stages. In a closed door meeting at the PPCC office where senior leaders including the party's Punjab in-charge and former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel were present, the lack of involvement of the state leadership in the campaign was flagged. Baghel too appeared in Ludhiana only a day before canvassing ended. Earlier, he was present when Ashu filed his nomination papers.
Punjab Congress working president Ashu served as MLA twice from this seat in 2012 and 2017. The 51-year-old was defeated by Gurpreet Bassi alias Gogi by a margin of 7,512 votes in the 2022 Punjab assembly polls. Ashu, who was food and civil supplies minister in the previous Congress government, recently got a clean chit from the Punjab and Haryana High Court in a corruption case, but was unable to emulate his earlier victories.
The BJP failed to capitalise on the momentum from last year's Lok Sabha polls, despite aggressive campaigning by Union Ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and Hardeep Singh Puri, former Union minister Anurag Thakur, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar.
Party candidate Jivan Gupta, who is a member of the core committee of the Punjab BJP and was earlier the party's state general secretary, got 20,323 votes translating into a vote share of 22.54 per cent. Expectations had been high for the saffron party after its candidate Ravneet Singh Bittu had led from the Ludhiana West assembly segment, which is part of the Ludhiana Lok Sabha seat, in last year's general elections, though he lost to Congress candidate Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.
Meanwhile, the downslide of the Shiromani Akali Dal continued as the bypoll result marked another low. The party’s candidate Parupkar Singh Ghumman was at the forth sport with 8203 votes, which is 9.1 per cent of the vote share, despite campaigning by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal and senior leaders including Bikram Singh Majithia. In the 2022 assembly polls, senior party leader Maheshinder Singh Grewal got 10,072 votes.