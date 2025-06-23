Iran-Israel conflict: Congress asks govt to show moral courage, slams it for not condemning US strikes

NEW DELHI: US President Donald Trump's decision to unleash American air power on Iran makes a "mockery" of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran, the Congress said on Monday and slammed the Modi government for neither criticising nor condemning the US bombing and Israel's aggression.

The opposition party reiterated the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said President Trump's decision to unleash US air power on Iran makes a mockery of his own calls for the continuation of talks with Iran.

"The Indian National Congress reiterates the absolute essentiality of immediate diplomacy and dialogue with Iran. The Government of India must demonstrate greater moral courage than it has so far," he said.

"The Modi Government has unequivocally neither criticised nor condemned the US bombing and Israel's aggression, bombings and targeted assassinations," Ramesh said on X.