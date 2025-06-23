Man beats daughter to death for scoring low marks in Maharashtra; arrested

SANGLI: A 16-year-old girl was bludgeoned to death by her father, a school teacher, for scoring low marks in a test in Maharashtra's Sangli district, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at Nelkaranji village in Atpadi tehsil on Saturday night, an official said.

He said that the accused, Dhondiram Bhosale (45), was upset with his daughter Sadhana, a Class 12 student, for scoring low marks in a test, and there was a dispute between the two.

The official said the accused grabbed the wooden handle of a stone grinder used for making flour and attacked the girl with it in the presence of his wife and son.

"The teen was rushed to a hospital in Sangli, where she died during treatment. The post-mortem report revealed that she died of multiple injuries," senior inspector Vinay Bahir of Atpadi police station said.

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the accused was arrested, he said.