Modi chairs PMML society AGM at Teen Murti Bhawan

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired the 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Prime Ministers' Museum and Library (PMML) Society at Teen Murti Bhawan. The meeting was attended by key Union ministers including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who also serves as the vice-president of the Society.
Also present were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Railways and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. The Prime Minister, who leads the Society as its president, conducted a general review during the session, which was held without any special agenda, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The government had earlier this year reconstituted the PMML Society, bringing in several new members including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, and Sanskar Bharati’s Vasudev Kamath.
The newly appointed Director of PMML, Ashwani Lohani, and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra, who has been granted another five-year term as chairperson of the organisation, were also in attendance.
On the occasion, the Prime Minister planted a sapling on the Teen Murti Bhawan campus. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared a video of the meeting on YouTube.
PMML is housed within Teen Murti Bhawan, which also hosts the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.