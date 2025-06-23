Modi chairs PMML society AGM at Teen Murti Bhawan

The government had earlier this year reconstituted the PMML Society, bringing in several new members including former Union Minister Smriti Irani, noted filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, former NITI Aayog Vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar, retired Army officer Lt Gen (Retd) Syed Ata Hasnain, and Sanskar Bharati’s Vasudev Kamath.

The newly appointed Director of PMML, Ashwani Lohani, and former Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister Nripendra Mishra, who has been granted another five-year term as chairperson of the organisation, were also in attendance.

On the occasion, the Prime Minister planted a sapling on the Teen Murti Bhawan campus. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) shared a video of the meeting on YouTube.

PMML is housed within Teen Murti Bhawan, which also hosts the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya.