Mumbai Diary | Congress high command has the final word

After politically low-key Harshvardhan Sapkal was recently appointed the Maharashtra Congress chief, many believed his ‘closeness’ with the high command may have had a major role in the appointment. Now, the same Sapkal is finding it difficult to place his ‘confidants’ at key posts in the state Congress unit. He recently decided to remove incumbent Maha Cong social media head Vishal Muttemwar and replace with his ‘person of choice’. Here, Sapkal made an error; he went through with the decision without informing the national social media head and state incharge. Therefore, the file for appointing a new social media head is stuck in the corridors of Delhi.

Shinde confidant returns to real estate business

Dy CM Eknath Shinde’s ‘Man Friday’, Thane-based developer Ajay Ashar, has decided to alienate from his political patron and focus on his sprawling real estate business. Ashar apparently had a key role in lifting Shinde to the CM’s seat. He was among the main ‘negotiators’ with the BJP top brass and even shouldered the responsibilities of the high-cost ‘takeover’ in Maharashtra. As reward, Ashar was appointed as vice-chairman of Maharashtra Institute for Transformation (MITRA) – a financial planning body. But after Shinde was handed the second fiddle in the new govt, Ashar was removed from the role. Thus, Ashar has once again found time for his real estate ventures.

CIDCO’s 55th anniversary event goes overboard

Maharashtra government’s City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) recently celebrated its 55th Foundation Day, highlighting the organisation’s global standards in urban planning and development. As part of the bash, several CIDCO higher-ups were reportedly provided 55gm gold value coins embossed with the 55th foundation day mark. The buzz was that these heavy coins were put on the CIDCO exchequer under different heads. Unfortunately, the CIDCO, in charge of the Navi Mumbai airport, is struggling to pay the salary of its own employees. The cash-rich board is allegedly being looted by its top officers by inflating local land prices.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra

suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com