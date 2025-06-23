NSA Doval stresses importance of countering terrorism in meet with Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval underscored the importance of countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to ensure regional peace and stability during a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries, where Doval is representing India.

The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and reiterated the need to promote their overall development. They discussed avenues to enhance cooperation, including fostering greater people-to-people exchanges and strengthening diplomatic dialogue.