NSA Doval stresses importance of countering terrorism in meet with Chinese Foreign Minister in Beijing

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval underscored the importance of countering terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to ensure regional peace and stability during a high-level meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing on Sunday.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Security Council Secretaries, where Doval is representing India.
The External Affairs Ministry said in a statement that both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and reiterated the need to promote their overall development. They discussed avenues to enhance cooperation, including fostering greater people-to-people exchanges and strengthening diplomatic dialogue.
Doval's emphasis on the need for a collective approach to combating terrorism comes amid heightened regional tensions and ongoing global concerns over cross-border terrorist threats from Pakistan.
The two leaders also exchanged views on a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. While specific details were not disclosed, the discussion is seen as part of broader efforts to maintain diplomatic engagement despite ongoing challenges in India-China ties, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Doval also conveyed his intent to host Wang Yi in India for the 24th round of boundary talks at a mutually convenient date, signaling a continued focus on dialogue and diplomacy between the two neighbours.