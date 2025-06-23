Should be effective, transparent, without any political colour: Sachin Pilot on anti-Naxal operations

RAIPUR: Senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said the anti-Naxal operations should be carried out effectively in a transparent manner and the exercise should not be politicised.

The Congress in-charge for Chhattisgarh was talking to reporters at the Swami Vivekananda Airport in Raipur, after arriving here for a two-day visit during which he will chair a series of meetings with the party leaders.

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's recent statement that anti-Naxal operations will be continued during the rainy season, Pilot, said, "The Congress has always been against violence and extremists. Our leaders have sacrificed their lives to keep this country and state safe. Whatever effective action is to be taken, it should be taken. Action should be done in a transparent manner and it should not be politicised."

"This is a matter of internal security. No one should do politics over this. Whatever action is taken, it should be done by taking everyone into confidence. It should be effective, transparent and should not have any political colour," the former Union minister said.

Pilot said everyone should come together to end Naxalism not only in Chhattisgarh but also in other states which have been struggling with the menace.

"Strict steps should be taken after a lot of deliberation. Action should be transparent and accountable. Whatever conclusion comes out of this, the public should get its benefit. Action should be done on the ground and not by giving speeches again and again," he said.