TMC's Alifa Ahmed wins Kaliganj bypolls, retains late father's seat

KOLKATA: The ruling Trinamool Congress in West Bengal retained the Kaliganj Assembly constituency in Nadia district in the by-election held last week. The Trinamool Congress candidate Alifa Ahmed won the election after defeating the BJP candidate Ashish Ghosh by a margin 50,049 votes. She secured 1,02,759 votes while Ghosh and Congress’ Kabil Uddin Shaikh got 52,710 and 28,348 votes respectively.

The results are on expected lines and have confirmed the complete control of Trinamool Congress Chairperson and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the voters in rural and urban Bengal.

In a post on X, Ms Banerjee said, “People of all religions, castes, races and walks of life in the area have blessed us immensely by exercising their right to vote in the by-elections to the Kaliganj Assembly constituency. I humbly express my gratitude to them.”