Tripura becomes India’s third ‘fully literate’ state

GUWAHATI: Tripura was on Monday declared a ‘fully literate’ state, becoming the third in the country to achieve this milestone after Goa and Mizoram.

Chief Minister Manik Saha made the announcement based on data from the ‘Understanding Lifelong Learning for All in Society’ (ULLAS) initiative. He described it as a historic milestone in Tripura’s journey towards literacy and a proud moment for its people.

“Tripura has become the third state in the country, after Mizoram and Goa, to achieve full literacy. The state’s literacy rate now stands at 95.6%,” the Chief Minister said.

“This achievement has been made possible through the effective implementation of the New India Literacy Programme ULLAS in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. I congratulate my brothers and sisters of Tripura on this historic occasion,” he posted on X.