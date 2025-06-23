Two Dalit men forced to eat grass on cattle smuggling charge, Rahul Gandhi demands action

BERHAMPUR: Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded strong action against those who forced two dalit youths to walk on knees, eat grass and drink dirty water in a village of Ganjam district on Sunday. The two were brutally tortured, half tonsured, forced to eat grass and drink drain water after being falsely accused of cattle smuggling.

The shocking incident took place in broad daylight at Kharigumma village under Dharakote block on Sunday. Stating that the incident is not only inhuman, the Congress leader said that it is a mirror for those who say caste is no longer an issue. “Every incident that trample the dignity of dalits is an attack on Baba Saheb's constitution and a conspiracy against equality, justice and humanity,” he added.

Such incidents are becoming common in BJP-ruled states. Atrocities against SC, ST and women have increased worrisome manner especially in Odisha. “The culprits should be arrested and severely punished. The country will run by the Constitution, not by Manusmriti,” he added. Sources said the victims, Bulu Nayak (52) and Babul Nayak (43) of Singipur, purchased a cow and two calves from Haripur as part of dowry arrangement of a family's marriage ceremony and were bringing the cattle to their village on a cargo auto-rickshaw.