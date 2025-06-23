'You're not fit to fly an aircraft, go back and stitch slippers': IndiGo Dalit trainee pilot 'harassed' by seniors

A trainee pilot with IndiGo has accused three senior officials of insulting him by saying that he was "not fit to fly a plane" and "must stitch shoes."

The 35-year-old trainee pilot, who is a Dalit, has lodged a police complaint. Following this, the police filed an FIR against IndiGo officials Tapas Dey, Manish Sahni and Captain Rahul Patil under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reports NDTV.

According to the report, the complainant first approached the police in Bengaluru. The cops there registered a zero FIR -- an FIR that can be filed in any police station irrespective of where the crime took place. This FIR has now been sent to Gurugram, where IndiGo is headquartered.

In his complaint, the complainant referred to a meeting on April 28 at Indigo's Gurugram office. He alleged that during the 30-minute meeting, he was told, "You are not fit to fly an aircraft, go back and stitch slippers. You are not even worthy of being a watchman here."

The trainee pilot has said the harassment was aimed at forcing him to resign. He has said the derogatory remarks were aimed at degrading his identity as a Scheduled Caste person.

He has also alleged that he had suffered "professional victimisation" through unjustified salary cuts, forced retraining sessions and unwarranted warning letters. He said he had raised the matter with higher officials and IndiGo's ethics panel, but no action followed. Eventually, he was forced to file a police complaint.