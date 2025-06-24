150 arrested, mastermind identified in Assam's Dhubri communal disturbances

GUWAHATI: Over 150 people have been arrested and the alleged mastermind behind the throwing of cattle parts in front of a temple has been identified since shoot-at-sight orders at night were issued in Assam's Dhubri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

Sarma visited Dhubri for the second time in 10 days and reviewed the law and order situation following communal tension in the district after the Eid-ul-Zuha festival.

He said that the state government was also exploring the option of setting up a permanent base of the Indian Army to strengthen the security apparatus in this sensitive district.

Sarma said that over 150 "anti-socials", including 11 from outside the state who had cases pending against them, have been arrested since June 13.

"Our zero-tolerance approach along with apprehending 150 anti-social elements is working but we are not lowering our guard against communal forces," he said.

The mastermind involved in throwing body parts of a cow in front of the temple has also been identified, Sarma said.

"The mastermind has been identified as Mintu Ali. He is currently absconding and he should surrender soon," he added.