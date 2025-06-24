150 arrested, mastermind identified in Assam's Dhubri communal disturbances

GUWAHATI: Over 150 people have been arrested and the alleged mastermind behind the throwing of cattle parts in front of a temple has been identified since shoot-at-sight orders at night were issued in Assam's Dhubri district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.
Sarma visited Dhubri for the second time in 10 days and reviewed the law and order situation following communal tension in the district after the Eid-ul-Zuha festival.
He said that the state government was also exploring the option of setting up a permanent base of the Indian Army to strengthen the security apparatus in this sensitive district.
Sarma said that over 150 "anti-socials", including 11 from outside the state who had cases pending against them, have been arrested since June 13.
"Our zero-tolerance approach along with apprehending 150 anti-social elements is working but we are not lowering our guard against communal forces," he said.
The mastermind involved in throwing body parts of a cow in front of the temple has also been identified, Sarma said.
"The mastermind has been identified as Mintu Ali. He is currently absconding and he should surrender soon," he added.
The police are keeping a strict vigil across the district to prevent any further outbreak of communal disturbances.
The chief minister visited Dhubri on June 13 and announced that shoot-at-sight orders would be in force at night in the district, bordering Bangladesh, as a communal group is trying to create disturbances which the government will not tolerate.
The day after Bakrid, a cow's skull was found in front of the Hanuman Temple in the district headquarters, following which members of both Hindus and Muslims appealed for peace and harmony.
The next day, however, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple and incidents of stone pelting were reported.
On June 8, Sarma had said that a number of cattle were allegedly slaughtered illegally at several places during Bakrid and meat was thrown at multiple locations across Assam.
A day before Bakrid, an organisation called 'Nabin Bangla' had put up three provocative posters highlighting their aim to include Dhubri in Bangladesh.
The chief minister said that the police were sure that those behind these activities would be apprehended soon.
Sarma asserted that the state government was fully committed to ensuring the enforcement of law and order in the district and defeating all communal forces.