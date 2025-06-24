20 Lucknowites return to India from Iran; 200 more still stranded in war-hit nation

LUCKNOW: While 20 Lucknowites, mostly women and children, have returned to India from Iran, over 200 more are still stranded in the conflict-ridden country. Iran is engaged in an ongoing conflict with Israel and the US.
Though the Government of India has begun phased evacuations, families are still separated and pleading for swift reunions.
Kaniz Sogra, a resident of Lucknow, returned to India on Monday morning with her 14-year-old son, but her husband Muzabir Hussain, 44, remains stranded in Iran.
“My husband is diabetic. He cannot live alone as often he gets the bouts of anxiety. He will soon tun short of medicines. I request the government to bring him home urgently,” says Kaniz Sogra worried for her husband.
She claims that she along with her husband, son and mother-in-law had gone to Iran with a travel group of 96 people on a pilgrimage. As per the government protocol, women and children were evacuated on priority; Muzabir could not return with them.
Those who returned with the first batch on Monday describe terrifying conditions in Iran. Shuja Ali, one of the first returnees, narrated his experience saying missiles were seen flying in the sky.
“I shall never forget the sound and sight of bombs. ATMs, shops, and banks were shut, and mobile networks were not working,” he said. Shuja had suffered a heart attack shortly after arriving in Qom on June 12.
Following his medical emergency, the Indian Embassy arranged his transfer to Mashhad for evacuation.
However, the returnees expressed contentment over the swift and efficient support provided to them by Indian government and embassy.
“Hotel and transport arrangements were well managed. Embassy staff remained in constant touch. In Mashhad, staff stayed with us until 3 am to ensure our safety,” said Shuja.
Kaniz Sogra echoed similar sentiments. “We got full support throughout the journey—from food and lodging to transport. The government took care of everything, and we felt safe. We need such a government that stands with its people in times of crisis.”
Families of stranded pilgrims continue to urge the Indian government to expedite the evacuation of those still in Iran, especially, vulnerable individuals like elderly and ailing men. “We are thankful to be safe, but our hearts are with those left behind,” said Kaniz.
With missiles still flying and conditions deteriorating, the need for immediate and comprehensive evacuation grows more urgent.