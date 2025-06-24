20 Lucknowites return to India from Iran; 200 more still stranded in war-hit nation

LUCKNOW: While 20 Lucknowites, mostly women and children, have returned to India from Iran, over 200 more are still stranded in the conflict-ridden country. Iran is engaged in an ongoing conflict with Israel and the US.

Though the Government of India has begun phased evacuations, families are still separated and pleading for swift reunions.

Kaniz Sogra, a resident of Lucknow, returned to India on Monday morning with her 14-year-old son, but her husband Muzabir Hussain, 44, remains stranded in Iran.

“My husband is diabetic. He cannot live alone as often he gets the bouts of anxiety. He will soon tun short of medicines. I request the government to bring him home urgently,” says Kaniz Sogra worried for her husband.

She claims that she along with her husband, son and mother-in-law had gone to Iran with a travel group of 96 people on a pilgrimage. As per the government protocol, women and children were evacuated on priority; Muzabir could not return with them.