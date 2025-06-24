Airlines resume Middle East operations after temporary shutdown

NEW DELHI: With tensions easing in the Middle East and Qatari airspace reopening, airlines operating to and from India have begun cautiously resuming services from Tuesday, following a temporary shutdown on Monday. While some flights may still face delays due to rerouting, most major carriers are gradually restoring operations.

Air India Express, India’s largest carrier in the Gulf region, operates around 900 flights weekly between Indian cities and 13 Middle Eastern destinations. In a statement, the airline said, “Air India Express is progressively resuming its operations to the Middle East from today, 24th June, as airspaces in the region reopen. Our first flight today will be on the Delhi–Muscat route, followed by services on the Mumbai–Muscat, Kozhikode–Muscat, Kozhikode–Riyadh, and Jaipur–Jeddah routes.”

Flights to and from key UAE cities — including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah — are scheduled to resume from Wednesday (25th June), the airline added.