Airlines resume Middle East operations after temporary shutdown

NEW DELHI: With tensions easing in the Middle East and Qatari airspace reopening, airlines operating to and from India have begun cautiously resuming services from Tuesday, following a temporary shutdown on Monday. While some flights may still face delays due to rerouting, most major carriers are gradually restoring operations.
Air India Express, India’s largest carrier in the Gulf region, operates around 900 flights weekly between Indian cities and 13 Middle Eastern destinations. In a statement, the airline said, “Air India Express is progressively resuming its operations to the Middle East from today, 24th June, as airspaces in the region reopen. Our first flight today will be on the Delhi–Muscat route, followed by services on the Mumbai–Muscat, Kozhikode–Muscat, Kozhikode–Riyadh, and Jaipur–Jeddah routes.”
Flights to and from key UAE cities — including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain, and Ras Al Khaimah — are scheduled to resume from Wednesday (25th June), the airline added.
Air India also confirmed the resumption of flights to the Middle East from Tuesday. A spokesperson said, “As airspaces gradually reopen in certain parts of the Middle East, Air India will progressively resume flights to the region starting today, with most operations resuming from June 25. Flights to and from Europe, previously cancelled, are also being reinstated. Services to the East Coast of the U.S. and Canada will resume at the earliest opportunity.”
The airline noted that some flights may still experience delays or cancellations due to rerouted paths and longer flight times. “We are committed to minimising disruptions and restoring our schedule integrity,” it said. Air India also emphasised that it would avoid any airspaces assessed as unsafe, reiterating that “the safety and security of our passengers, staff, and aircraft remain our top priority.”
SpiceJet, which operates 12 daily flights between Indian cities and Dubai, also resumed operations on all routes from Tuesday. A spokesperson stated, “We had to cancel some routes on Monday evening but have now resumed full services.”
IndiGo confirmed stabilised operations across Gulf countries, though noted that flights might face extended durations. “As Iranian airspace remains restricted, some routes may be longer. Passengers are advised to monitor their flight status for the latest updates,” the airline said.
Qatar Airways announced that it is in the process of restoring its global network of over 170 destinations and is assisting affected passengers with rebooking and support.
Emirates, which rerouted flights via Dubai on Monday, said it would continue using routes well away from conflict zones. “Some delays may occur due to longer flight paths or airspace congestion,” the airline stated.